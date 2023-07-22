Charros de Idaho riding team keeping traditions alive

Charros de Idaho was formed a year ago by Emiliano Luna and Jose Cruz Alfaro to be able to live out a childhood dream.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAMPA, Idaho — Charrería, a sport similar to what people see at rodeos, is Mexico's national sport. A group training out of Nampa is looking to keep the tradition going in Idaho.

Charros de Idaho is a team that was formed a year ago by Emiliano Luna and Jose Cruz Alfaro to be able to live out a childhood dream.

“This project started with me and my cousin and we've been competing together since we were 15 or 16 years old," Alfaro said.

Luna and Alfaro both grew up in Idaho with a passion and love for the sport, but no place to practice or someone to train them.

"Here, there was no one to teach us and the people that knew how, wanted to be unique," Luna said.

So, they decided to go to the birthplace of charrería and learn under very famous and prominent charros in Mexico to be able to bring that knowledge back to Idaho.

"It is really special. You know, me – that I wasn't even born in Mexico, we're born here in the US – and we still have that in our heart," Alfaro said. "We still try to keep that sport alive.”

Many of the charros that run with this team feel it gives them a chance to not only keep the sport alive, but continue a tradition that has been with them for centuries. The charros also said keeping the tradition strong hasn't been easy.

"Here, no matter how much one wants to make charrería bigger, it is not easy because we have jobs and other responsibilities," Luna said.

Heriberto Haros, a member of Charros de Idaho, said "you have to love" the passion in order to see it grow and thrive.

"You have to have the drive so you can set aside time for it to get this done," Haros said.

The veteran charros hope the sacrifices they have made so far can inspire the next generation of charros and continue to spread the love of charrería.

"I would love to transmit all this to the young people because it is a healthy sport and at the same time, you continue to bring the cultures that we bring from our country," Haros said.

The Charros de Idaho competed in their first state championship in June and placed first in the competition to earn them a spot in the national competition that will be held in San Luis Potosí in August.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.