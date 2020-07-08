Central District Health to consider mask mandate in Valley County, limiting social gatherings; no longer considering gym closure

The next CDH Board of Health meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, August 11.

BOISE, Idaho — The Central District Health (CDH) Board of Health is holding their weekly meeting on Tuesday, August 11. During this meeting, CDH and the board will consider additional precautionary measures to further slow the spread of coronavirus.

The board will consider a mask mandate for Valley County and a limit on social gatherings in Ada County.

Idaho was placed in the "red" zone by a recent report from the White House, meaning community spread is significant in the area. Because of this, the

White House recommended that Idaho limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

CDH found through a series of case investigations that social gatherings like barbeques and weddings are, and continue to be, significant methods of transmission. Therefore, the board will consider drafting new language that prohibits social gatherings of no more than 10 people, or no more than 25 people.

The Ada County order currently prohibits social gatherings of more than 50 people.

The board will also consider issuing a mask mandate for Valley County. The potential mandate is currently in draft and can be found here.

Closure of gyms in Ada County was previously set to be considered but has since been removed from the meeting agenda. It was removed after gyms were not "found to be a significant source of transmission to date".

For more information regarding CDH's potential recommendations and the complete agenda of the August 11 meeting, click here.

