Central District Health reports rise in syphilis outbreaks

CDH now reports 168 cases of syphilis since Jan. 1, 2022 in people aged 15 to 87.

IDAHO, USA — Central District Health announced Thursday that the number of reported cases of syphilis in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties have grown.

According to the CDH, 52 cases of syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease, were reported in 2018. CDH now reports 168 cases of syphilis since Jan. 1, 2022 in people aged 15 to 87.

Symptoms of syphilis include rash, fever, sores, swollen lymph nodes, or can exhibit no symptoms at all.

"The rapid increase in syphilis infections highlights the need for heightened awareness of the potential for syphilis transmission among all ages and populations," Jessica McClenahan, CDH staff epidemiologist, said in a news release. "Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that can have serious health consequences if left undetected and untreated."

Pregnant people should consider the risk of congenital syphilis, CDH says, which can happen when a pregnant person with syphilis passes it to their unborn child. This can result in stillbirth, death or long-term health problems.

Watch more Local News: