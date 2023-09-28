Closure of Twin Falls' Centennial Park has been extended

The extension prevents any watercraft from being on the water and will last until Friday, Oct. 20.

BOISE, Idaho — The ban on any watercraft from being on the water in Centennial Park in Twin Falls has been extended.

The Office of the Twin Falls County Commissioners (TFCC) announced Thursday that the park's closure will remain until 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20. This issue is caused by the presence of quagga mussels, an invasive species that has been previously reported.

"As the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) moves efforts from surveying the Snake River to treating the affected area, it is more important than ever that we ask citizens to stay off the water and out of the area," TFCC said in a news release. "We want to reopen the park at the earliest available time and ask for patience and cooperation as the ISDA completes their work."

For more updates and a map of affected areas, the ISDA has it on its website.

