Census worker and Nampa woman help save elderly woman's life

BOISE, Idaho — A census worker and Nampa woman likely saved an elderly woman's life on Sunday.

Due to the confidential nature of the census worker's job, he was not allowed to appear on camera or reveal his name. KTVB spoke with the man over the phone to hear what happened.

The man was going to door-to-door in Nampa when he knocked on Kimby Bennett-Yauney's door.

"Basically, I didn’t fill out my census and the guy came to get my information," Bennett-Yauney said.

The Census worker told Bennett-Yauney and KTVB that he was the last home on his shift, and he was going to call it a day. But as the worker was about to leave, he said his intuition told him to knock on one more door.

That door was Bennett-Yauney's neighbor, Genie, who didn't answer but called out for help.

"He knocked on my door again and asked if I knew my neighbor or if she is elderly," Bennett-Yauney said. "I said, 'Oh yeah she has a wheelchair it will take her a minute to get to the door' and he said, 'She is asking for help.'"

Bennett-Yauney went next door and also heard her neighbor asking for help.

The doors were locked but she was able to communicate with the woman through an open window in the back of the house.

"She was stuck on the floor, she couldn't get back up," Bennett-Yauney said. "She said that she had been there for a couple of days."

Bennett-Yauney called 911 and an ambulance took the woman to the hospital, where she still was as of Monday.

"I hope she is doing alright and can come back home soon," Bennett-Yauney said.

She added that she is grateful the census worker was there and wants to remind everyone to check in on their neighbors periodically.

"Thank God he decided to do one more house after he was going to call it a day. My parents were always good about keeping good contact information with neighbors and these are the people you live with. So, maybe it is a good idea to reach out," she said.