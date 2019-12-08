MELBA, Idaho — If you are planning a visit to Celebration Park along the Snake River in Melba, you'll have to wait a little longer.

Canyon County officials say the park will be closed from Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16 to allow construction crews time to resurface and refinish the parking lot.

No vehicle traffic or visitors will be permitted in the park during the 5-day closure period.

Canyon County Parks, Cultural and Natural Resources is encouraging the public to plan their visits accordingly.

Officials say the new parking lot should improve the overall visitor experience at Celebration Park.

