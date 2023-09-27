Celebration of life for Latino leader, JJ Saldaña, scheduled for this weekend

JJ Saldaña's family invites his Idaho community to come and celebrate his life together.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University will host JJ Saldaña's Celebration of Life this Saturday, Sept. 30, in the Simplot Ballroom - featuring Mexican dance and food.

The Saldaña family invites the community to honor the life of a distinguished Latino leader, JJ Saldaña, who passed away in his sleep last Friday, at the age of 49. Despite their grief, the family aims to channel their emotions into a cheerful celebration of a life so devoted to serving others, particularly Latino youth.

"JJ's legacy is incomparable," said Rebecca De León, long-time friend and co-host of the award-winning podcast, The Latino Card. "There's not a Latino community in this state he didn't touch. His absence is devastating, but we want to honor his many contributions to the state and the city he loved dearly."

The celebration will have several speakers, including Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Margie Gonzalez from the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, and Norma Pintar, the Artistic Director and founder of the Hispanic Folkloric Dancers of Idaho. Saldaña's family members will also speak at the event. Additionally, dignitaries have recorded messages for the family.

Cultural performances will be conducted throughout the event in his honor.

Saldaña's family was overwhelmed with the support and donations from the community Saldaña loved so much and is returning the favor, said a news release.

The event is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. There will also be a Zoom link for anyone who prefers to attend virtually. All donations will be directed to the Voces Internship of Idaho, a program that supports young Latinos pursuing a career in journalism.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.