Celebrating Idaho’s social workers

Social workers are the largest group of mental health care providers in the country.

BOISE CITY, Okla. — March is a month to honor social workers, who are critical in helping people solve and cope with problems in their everyday lives. People across the world benefit from their work and commitment every single day.

Gabriel Hofkins, the programs manager for Terry Reilly Health Services, said social workers are an advocate for those in need.

“They are any person who is drawn to helping others who is mindful of the world and wanting to help people who are in a situation where they might not have a voice," he said.

Hofkins, who has worked for Terry Reilly for seven years, provides clinical treatments to domestic violence and sex offenders. It is fulfilling work, he said.

"Being able to see people put their life back together and become whole is really powerful,” he said.

Samuel Clemens is a licensed Master Social Worker for Tidwell Social Work as well as an actor. He provides counseling for refugees in Idaho.

Clemens said he incorporates both of those roles as he endeavors to help his clients.

"Incorporating my acting into therapy and seeing how therapeutic it is, is very fulfilling for me,” said Clemens.

It has been a tough couple of years for many professions, and social workers are no exception. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a record level of people are needing help, an issue exacerbated by the ongoing worker shortages.

Optum Idaho Deputy Director said those in the social work field were not immune from the strain felt by other providers.

“Much like frontline health care workers dealing with COVID, you also have the emotional toll that took on individuals," he said. "Social workers along with other mental health care workers had to step up and changed the way they delivered service."

In his current role, Moyer oversees the operations and policies for Optum Idaho Health members. Before that, he worked as a social worker for young children.

Moyer described himself as a "natural helper," adding that was rewarding to work in a position that has a real-world impact on those who need help.

“It's also about caring for each other and caring for your neighbors," he said. "Even if you don't fully know what's going on you can still be a compassionate human and share in that celebration."

