CCDC waiving parking fees in downtown Boise for May

"Although the ParkBOI system has remained open and keycards remain activated, less than 15 percent of our monthly customers are using the garages," said John Brunelle, the agency's executive director. "We believe usage will increase in May, but extending the fee waiver for our monthly customers is the right thing to do. Every bit of relief makes a difference for the individuals and businesses struggling during the pandemic."



Because of the lost parking revenue, some CCDC projects might be delayed a year. No projects are expected to be cancelled.