CCDC waiving parking fees in downtown Boise for May

BOISE, Idaho — The Capital City Development Corporation is waiving its monthly parking fees for May, benefiting about 2,500 regular monthly customers in the agency's six downtown Boise public parking garages.
This is the second consecutive month the agency's Board of Commissioners approved waiving ParkBOI parking fees.
The CCDC says it will absorb the loss of revenue, which is about $600,000 in the past 60 days.
"Although the ParkBOI system has remained open and keycards remain activated, less than 15 percent of our monthly customers are using the garages," said John Brunelle, the agency's executive director. "We believe usage will increase in May, but extending the fee waiver for our monthly customers is the right thing to do. Every bit of relief makes a difference for the individuals and businesses struggling during the pandemic."
Because of the lost parking revenue, some CCDC projects might be delayed a year. No projects are expected to be cancelled.
The CCDC fee waiver applies only to agency-related customers. There are some passholders in ParkBOI who are not CCDC customers. The agency expects monthly parking fees to return to more normal levels in June.