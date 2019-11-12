BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — More than a dozen cattle died when a semi-truck hauling livestock crashed and flipped on a road in southern Blaine County Monday afternoon.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Gannett Road at 12:40 p.m.



Investigators say that 31-year-old Juan C. Deleon Alvarado of Idaho Falls was southbound on Gannett Road in a 2002 Kenworth semi-truck tractor with a TSI livestock trailer and failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 20.

The truck skidded through the turn and tipped over.

Deleon Alvarado was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

Fifteen cattle died in the crash and two more cows were euthanized later due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The estimated value of the lost cattle is $15,000.

Deleon Alvarado was cited for reckless driving.