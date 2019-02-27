BOISE, Idaho — A dangerous situation this morning on Interstate 84 after a semi-truck hauling a trailer full of cattle crashed east of Boise.

Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano said the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-84 at milepost 77. That’s about 13 miles west of Mountain Home.

The trailer, which was carrying 42 cows, ended up on its side. Dozens of livestock escaped and began wandering on the highway.

ISP troopers and Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

Because it was dark out and the posted speed limit on the interstate is 80 mph, officers were concerned that cattle wandering on the roadway posed a danger to motorists. Marsano said law enforcement had to put down at least eight cattle.



A local rancher was contacted and took a couple dozen cows away from the scene.

The trailer was badly damaged and firefighters were called to the scene to help cut the roof of the trailer and free some of the cows.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Marsano said the driver did not require medical attention.

Another crash in the eastbound lanes at milepost 77.8, also involving a semi-trailer, slowed traffic this morning.

All lanes in both directions were open again by 10 a.m.