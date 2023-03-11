Cascade residents asked to conserve water after break in main line

The City of Cascade is asking its water users to conserve after a break was discovered Saturday morning in the main water line to the city.

CASCADE, Idaho — The City of Cascade is asking its water users to conserve after a leak was discovered Saturday morning in the main water line to the city.

According to the Valley County Sheriff's Office, emergency water shut off and low pressure could impact some City of Cascade water customers. The sheriff's office said there is no estimated timeframe for when the issue will be resolved.

In an update posted to Facebook Saturday afternoon, the city said crews located the water line break and are in the process of fixing the line.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office and City of Cascade ask residents to be patient and to avoid calling dispatch, as "everyone is aware" of the water line break. Those with questions or concerns can contact the city at 208-382-5160.

This developing story will be updated as more information is released.

