Cascade Medical Center puts $19 million bonds in May election

CASCADE, Idaho — Cascade Medical Center Hospital District (CMCHD) announced it will have a $19 million general obligation bond in the May 2022 election to help fund a new medical center.

Residents in the hospital’s taxing district will be asked to consider the $19 million bond over the next 30 years.

If the full bond is used, property owners will pay $68 for each $100,00 in taxable property value. So a home assessed at $279,000 would pay $105 per year.

“Asking taxpayers to help fund the expansion is not a decision we take lightly. But it is our responsibility as an appointed and elected Health District Board of Trustees to do what we feel is in the best interest of the health and wellness of our community. Assuring access to current and added health services locally, in our hometown, is an outcome worthy of additional investment.” said Jacque Zemlicka, Trustee and Chairperson of the Finance Committee.

To fund the expansion, CMCHD will be using a mix of funds including the hospital district’s current funds, loans, grants, and bonds. The bond is expected to cover half of the funding for the project.

CMCHD announced plans in November 2021 to replace the current hospital facility.

“The current hospital building is 50 years old, small, and outdated,” said George Greenfield, past Chairman of the Board.

In 2020, CMCHD hired a healthcare consulting firm to assess the expansion. Between the firm's findings and a community survey, it was determined that CMCHD would need a facility three times the current size to meet current and anticipated needs. CMCHD also stated that the medical center needs a logical expansion plan to meet future demands without having to relocate again.

“Our staff has done a tremendous job of providing an outstanding level of care within the confines of our current facility,” said Tom Reinhardt, CEO of Cascade Medical Center. “We need a medical center that can sustain our commitment to providing independent, quality healthcare close to home, now and for generations to come.”

CMCHD is preparing to purchase property for the new medical center north of Cascade on the west side of Highway 55 between the ITD maintenance facility and the Catholic church.

CMCHD said if the bond is approved in the May election, the medical center could be built as soon as 20225.

People can learn more about the expansion plan by clicking here.

