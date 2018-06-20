BOISE -- Idaho 21 is completely blocked just east of Boise as emergency crews respond to a crash.

The wreck happened at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, just east of South Surprise Way. The wreck is located about three miles east of Interstate 84.

Dispatchers say at least one person was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Idaho State Police and the Ada County Sheriff's Office are on scene now.

It's unclear how long the highway will be blocked. Drivers should plan to take another route.

ISP has asked for anyone who witnessed the collision to call the Idaho State Police Regional Communications Center at 208-846-7500.

KTVB has a crew en route, check back for updates.

ISP is seeking assistance from the public - anybody who may have witnessed a crash in Ada County, State Highway 21 near Surprise Way (three miles east of I-84) June 20 - today - at around 7:45 a.m. please call ISP Regional Comms Center at 208-846-7500

