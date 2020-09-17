Upside-down car spotted in the water in Lucky Peak reservoir

The car is submerged near the high bridge on Idaho 21, according to officials.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is responding after a submerged vehicle was reported in Lucky Peak.

The car is upside down in the water near the high bridge on Idaho 21, according to officials.

Sheriff's office spokesman Patrick Orr said there have not been any reports of a car driving over the cliff, and it appears that the submerged vehicle has been in the water for some time.

It is unclear whether the car was empty or had a person inside it when it entered the reservoir.

Deputies and a dive team have been called out to the location to investigate.