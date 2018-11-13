MERIDIAN -- At least one person was taken to the hospital after a car rolled in Meridian Tuesday morning, landing on the railroad tracks.

The wreck happened at 6:38 a.m. at Meridian Road and the tracks.

One of the railroad posts was torn from the ground by the impact, and is lying in the road.

Police alerted the railroad, and several trains were delayed in Nampa until the car could be moved from the tracks.

Dispatchers told KTVB there were injuries in the wreck, but have not released how many people were hurt or the severity of the injuries.

The car has been removed. City workers remain on scene to repair the broken post.

