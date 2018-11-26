BOISE -- Two people were taken to the hospital after their car rolled Monday, landing on its roof in the middle of Ustick Road.

The crash happened at 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Five Mile Road.

Police and paramedics responded and were able to get both occupants out of the upside-down vehicle. The conditions of the injured people have not been released.

The car that flipped was the only vehicle involved in the crash, dispatchers said, and its not clear what caused the rollover.

Lanes were blocked on Ustick Road while crews worked, but the wreck was cleared by about 12:40 p.m.

