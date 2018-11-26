BOISE — Two people were taken to the hospital after their car rolled Monday, landing on its roof in the middle of Ustick Road.

The crash happened at 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Five Mile Road.

Police and paramedics responded and were able to get both occupants out of the upside-down vehicle. The conditions of the injured people have not been released.

According to Hailey Williams, a spokesperson for Boise Police Department, a pickup truck that was traveling westbound on Ustick Road collided with the vehicle, after not not getting into the center lane or failing to yield after coming out of a parking lot.

The car flipped after colliding with the oncoming pickup truck.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for failing to yield from a parking lot.

Lanes were blocked on Ustick Road while crews worked, but the wreck was cleared by about 12:40 p.m.

Courtesy of Howard Guidry Jr.

