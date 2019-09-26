BOISE, Idaho — Four people walked away with minor injuries after the car they were in plummeted over a cliff near Table Rock Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. along Table Rock Road.

According to Boise Fire spokesperson Char Jackson, the driver thought he had the car in reverse, but it was actually in drive. When he hit the gas pedal, the car went over the cliff and dropped down about 15 feet, landing on its top.

The driver and four passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Boise Fire Tech Team was called in, and a heavy wrecker with a 50-ton boom was used to recover the car, Jackson said.

