Car crash injures three in Elmore County

The driver swerved while trying to avoid an animal and drove off the road, causing the vehicle to roll.

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — An Idaho man crashed his car while trying to avoid an animal in Elmore County Friday night.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 1991 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Pine-Feathervill Road, at mile marker 10, in Elmore County. At approximately 11:51 p.m., the driver swerved while trying to avoid an animal and drove off the road, causing the vehicle to roll.

Three people from Jerome were inside the Jeep, the driver a 23-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, and a child.

The woman was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital while the child and man were transported by ground ambulance. All three occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

ISP is investigating the incident.

