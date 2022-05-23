x
Car crash in Owyhee County claims one

Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police (file photo)

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a car crash on State Highway 51 in Owyhee County, Monday morning.

A 39-year-old female from Owyhee County Nevada, was traveling northbound on SH51 in a Dodge Dakota. According to police, the pickup appears to have rolled off the left side of the road, partially ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred around 8:20 a.m. near milepost 3, just north of the Nevada Border, in Owyhee County, ID.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

