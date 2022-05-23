Car crash in Owyhee County claims one

According to police, the pickup appears to have rolled off the left side of the road, partially ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a car crash on State Highway 51 in Owyhee County, Monday morning.

A 39-year-old female from Owyhee County Nevada, was traveling northbound on SH51 in a Dodge Dakota. According to police, the pickup appears to have rolled off the left side of the road, partially ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred around 8:20 a.m. near milepost 3, just north of the Nevada Border, in Owyhee County, ID.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

