5 taken to hospital after collision with semitruck in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Five men from Burley were taken to a hospital after colliding with a semi-truck in Fremont County Saturday night.

According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound on US20 near Milepost 364 when he crossed the center line of the road and struck a semi-truck head on, around 5 p.m.

The Subaru was occupied by the 23-year-old male driver and four other men from Burley, all in their early 20s. The driver and front passenger were wearing their seatbelts but the three passengers in the back seat were not.

All of the occupants from the Subaru were taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 57-year-old man from Pennsylvania, was wearing his seatbelt and did not have to be transported.

Lanes in both directions were blocked for around 2 hours while emergency personnel worked to help the occupants and clear the accident.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing by ISP.

