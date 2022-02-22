x
Capitol Watch

Bill to ban youth gender confirmation surgery introduced

Rep. Bruce Skaug, a Republican from Nampa, said the bill would modify the state’s current law against female genital mutilation to include boys.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation that would make it illegal to perform gender confirmation surgery on juveniles was introduced in the Idaho House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday. 

Rep. Bruce Skaug, a Republican from Nampa, said the bill would modify the state’s current law against female genital mutilation to include boys and make it clear that performing gender confirmation surgery on a child is a felony. 

The proposal includes exceptions for birth defects and chromosomal disorders. 

Skaug said the bill is needed because the surgeries may be irreversible and he thinks a juvenile is too young to make that decision. 

The legislation was introduced on a 13-1 vote.

