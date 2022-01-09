Watch live: Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers State of the State at 1 p.m. Monday

Gov. Little's 2022 State of the State Address will once again be in the House chamber, after being delivered remotely in 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Legislature opens the 2022 session at noon Monday; an hour later, at 1 p.m., Gov. Brad Little will enter the House chamber and speak to lawmakers and the people of Idaho about his priorities for the coming year.

The governor's State of the State and State of the Budget address will be aired live on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7 (digital 7.1) and livestreamed on KTVB.COM, the KTVB mobile app and the KTVB YouTube channel. The address is set to begin at 1 p.m., following a one-hour special edition of the News at Noon, which will include live preview coverage.

As for the specifics of his address, Idaho Governor Brad Little gave some hints Friday morning, when he spoke to members of the Idaho Press Club in the annual preview of the legislative session.

Idaho is currently running a $1.6 billion surplus – the largest in state history. Little said that surplus is the result of frugal spending and a prudent mindset, and he said he plans to continue down the same path in 2022. While Idaho's continued growth has brought in more revenue to the state coffers, the governor said he's concerned about inflation.

“We will not be willy-nilly spending money. We're anticipating that we're sure not going to continue with this way over our projection revenue going into the future, but we're going to have a new base because of all the new jobs and all the new wealth that has been created here,” Little said.

The governor did not get into specifics about how much -- if any -- of the surplus money he'll ask lawmakers to put toward spending on education, transportation, tax relief or other issues expected to be major topics of discussion during the upcoming session.

While he said Idahoans will have to wait until Monday's address to hear more specifics, Little did say he is focused on Idaho’s public education system and plans to propose funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Any of the learning loss, some of it we will never make up, but we will do the best we can to make up for the learning loss over the last two years. So, we're going to make some proposals Monday that I think will make the school districts fairly pleased,” Little said.

Watch more Idaho politics: