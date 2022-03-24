Watch live: Idaho education leaders discuss steps to replace Common Core

Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 716 into law Wednesday, replacing Idaho's English language arts, mathematics and science standards with new ones.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra and Gem State lawmakers will hold a news conference Thursday at 12:15 p.m. MT on the east steps of the statehouse to discuss the next steps to replace Common Core.

On Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 716 into law. The legislation replaces Idaho's English language arts, mathematics and science standards with new content standards for the state’s 310,000 K-12 students.

The news conference will cover what comes next for the standards, associated testing and how to support teachers amid the change.

On March 7, the Idaho House overwhelmingly passed the bill with a 67-3 vote. House Concurrent Resolution HCR39 -- a companion resolution to eliminate the old content standards -- was adopted by both the House and Senate and is scheduled to take effect July 1.

Representative Lance Clow, the chairman of the House Education Committee, said the changes, known as “Idaho Content Standards,” would not make a huge difference from current standards, but the new ones will upgrade the old.

“Common Core really raised the bar and the question is 'did we raise the bar too fast, too high?,'” Clow said. “These standards on English language arts and math, they've been around for twelve years so they are not brand-new standards that are being rejected.”

Part of the new mathematical standards includes reducing the number of standards, using less complex verbiage and making certain standards requiring problem-solving, age-appropriate.

The legislation also covers new certification standards for personnel of professional schools, according to an Idaho State Department of Education announcement.

According to Clow, several education groups including the Idaho Education Association, The Idaho School Boards Association and the Idaho Association of Superintendents supported the passage of both bills.

In a news release Monday, Ybarra discussed the decision to move on from Common Core in Idaho.

“I’ve been listening to this controversy since I took office seven years ago. It’s time to move on," Ybarra said. "Our system calls for content standards to be reviewed and revised every five to six years, and this thorough, deliberate process was past due.”

Thursday's news conference at the Idaho Statehouse will be live streamed on KTVB.com and KTVB's YouTube channel at 12:15 p.m. MT.

