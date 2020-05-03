x
Voters to decide on Idaho legislative districts freeze

A constitutional amendment will go before voters in November after the Idaho Senate gave final legislative approval to the measure.
Credit: Paul Boehlke/KTVB
The Idaho Capitol

BOISE, Idaho — A constitutional amendment freezing the number of Idaho legislative districts at 35 and number of lawmakers at 105 will go before voters in November. 

The Senate voted 31-4 on Wednesday to approve the measure. 

One senator and two representatives come from each district. 

The districts will be redrawn after the 2020 Census. 

Previous redistricting efforts have ended up in the courts over accusations of gerrymandering. 

There's concern among Republicans that any future redistricting fights could end with a judge mandating a reduction in the number of districts. 

Having fewer districts would mean more voters in each district and result in less access to elected officials.

