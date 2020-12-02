Bill would ban transgender women athletes in Idaho schools

Rep. Barbara Ehardt has introduced legislation that would ban transgender women athletes from participating in sports that align with their gender identity.

Boise State Public Radio reports that the bill by Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt was introduced Wednesday in the House Education Committee.

It could add significant complications for state colleges and universities that are members of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

The NCAA requires its members to allow transgender athletes to participate in sports that align with their gender identity.

Ehardt said transgender athletes are acting as a "roadblock" to girls and women who want to play sports with their peers.