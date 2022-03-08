Idaho's top elected officials could get pay boost

Legislation introduced Tuesday would bump the annual pay of Republican Gov. Brad Little, if he wins a second term, to $151,400 from $138,302.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho governor and other statewide elected officials could get a pay increase in January following the November general election.

Legislation introduced Tuesday would bump the annual pay of Republican Gov. Brad Little, if he wins a second term, to $151,400 from $138,302.

The lieutenant governor, a part-time position, would get 35% of the governor's pay, or $52,900. Current Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is challenging Little for his job.

The secretary of state, state treasurer, schools chief and state controller would get 85% of the governor's pay, or $128,690.

Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, if he remains on the job, would get a pay increase to $146,730 from $134,000.

