North Idaho pastor sworn in to the Idaho Legislature

The pastor, who was shot multiple times in 2016, has quite the story to tell.

BOISE, Idaho — There is a new face in the Idaho Legislature.

He is Pastor Tim Remington, a Republican from Coeur d'Alene, and he has quite the story to tell.

In 2016, Remington was shot multiple times by a man that he says saw Remington as an alien, saying an entity that came into his life told the shooter he needed to take Remington out.

Remington had multiple injuries, resulting in hours of surgery.

He says he still can't feel his right hand and still has some problems walking.

One of his Remington's top priorities will be taking a closer look at the recently-introduced anti-abortion bill.

