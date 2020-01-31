North Idaho pastor sworn in to the Idaho Legislature

BOISE, Idaho — There is a new face in the Idaho Legislature.
He is Pastor Tim Remington, a Republican from Coeur d'Alene, and he has quite the story to tell.
In 2016, Remington was shot multiple times by a man that he says saw Remington as an alien, saying an entity that came into his life told the shooter he needed to take Remington out.
Remington had multiple injuries, resulting in hours of surgery.
He says he still can't feel his right hand and still has some problems walking.
One of his Remington's top priorities will be taking a closer look at the recently-introduced anti-abortion bill.
Remington takes over Rep. John Green's seat who was expelled from the Legislature earlier this month after being convicted of felony tax fraud.
