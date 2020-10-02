Gov. Little may seek funds for teacher salary increases

The governor's education task force has recommended expansion of teacher pay to include a third pay tier for veteran teachers.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little may soon introduce a five-year teacher pay plan providing more than $225 million in additional state support for teacher salary increases.

The Lewiston Tribune reported a bill could be introduced when the House and Senate education committees complete work on school content standards and other administrative rules.

