Idaho schools chief Ybarra makes $2.4 billion budget request

Sherri Ybarra is asking state lawmakers for a 3.8% increase in spending for Idaho public schools.

Editor's note: In this video from early January, Sherri Ybarra talks about her legislative priorities for the upcoming session of the Idaho Legislature.

Idaho's schools chief is asking lawmakers for a budget increase of 3.8% to roughly $2.4 billion to educate the more than 300,000 students in grades K-12.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra told lawmakers on the Legislature's budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Thursday that there has never been a more challenging time for education.

Her budget is about $25 million less than what was recommended by Republican Gov. Brad Little, who is seeking a 4.8% increase for the next fiscal year.