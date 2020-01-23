×
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

capitol-watch

Idaho schools chief Ybarra seeks 5.3% budget hike to $2 billion

Sherri Ybarra made the request Thursday to the Legislature's budget-setting committee.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho schools chief Sherri Ybarra is proposing a 5.3% hike in public school funding to just under $2 billion from the state's general fund. 

The Republican superintendent of public instruction made the request Thursday to the Legislature's budget-setting committee. 

The request is about $100 million more than last year's budget, and about $20 million more than requested by Republican Gov. Brad Little. 

The money is used to educate some 300,000 students in K-12 in Idaho's 115 school districts. 

The Joint Appropriations-Finance Committee won't make a decision on setting the schools budget until later in the legislative session.

RELATED: Viewpoint: Ybarra discusses education priorities / Smart Women, Smart Money

RELATED: Idaho state superintendent not sold on plan to fund public education with sales tax increase