Boise Sen. Maryanne Jordan will not seek another term

She said it’s been an honor to serve the public in several capacities and she’s put everything into that service, but the list of things she is missing is getting too long. The Senate Minority Leader added it is the right for her to move on to life’s adventures.

“I'm pretty sure I'll never look back on my life and say "Gee, I wish I'd gone to more meetings". I want to spend more than 2 days with friends and family without having to run home for the next commitment. I want to read more books and fewer reports. When it's time you know it, and for me it's time.



I'm grateful for the honor of representing my constituents, for the support I have received and the opportunity to contribute to the debate on important issues like health care, property taxes and equal rights for all Idahoans.”



Jordan says she is excited that Ali Rabe has agreed to run for her District 17 seat. Rabe is a Boise native who was raised in Middleton and graduated from The College of Idaho. She currently works as the executive director of Jesse Tree, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing homelessness.