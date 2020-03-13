x
Senate committee kills bill involving guns in schools

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday rejected the measure on a 5-4 vote.
BOISE, Idaho — Legislation allowing Idaho school district employees with an enhanced concealed weapons license to carry a concealed weapon on school property has been killed in a Senate committee. 

An enhanced concealed weapons license requires some training and time on the range, but can be renewed without additional training. 

Opponents said that wasn't a high enough standard to allow someone onto school grounds with a concealed weapon. 

School districts already have the ability to OK employees to carry guns, but few have done so.

