BOISE, Idaho — Legislation to make permanent an Idaho board that pays a federal agency to kill wolves that attack livestock and elk has cleared the Senate.

Senators on Thursday voted 30-5 to approve the legislation requested by the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board repealing a section of Idaho law that would end the five-year-run of the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board.

The board pays the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services to kill wolves.

The board has in the past received $400,000 annually from the state. Gov. Brad Little has asked the Legislature to approve $200,000 in fiscal year 2020.

The control board also receives money from the livestock industry that's matched by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game through fees paid by hunters up to a maximum of $110,000.

The bill now heads to the House.