Idaho GOP senators deny session to ban worker vaccine rules

Republican Senate leaders say government shouldn’t overregulate business. But they also want to protect individual liberties.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: In the above video, Idaho Speaker of the House of Representatives Scott Bedke responds to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's call for the legislature to reconvene in order to prevent vaccine mandates for Idaho employees.

(AP) — Republican leaders in the Idaho Senate are declining to reconvene the Legislature amid calls for legislation to prevent employers from requiring workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

But Republican Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and other leaders in a statement Friday say they want meetings with Republican Gov. Brad Little, House leaders and businesses to find solutions.

Three large health care providers announced policies last week requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations, prompting calls for a special legislative session to create laws potentially banning such requirements.

