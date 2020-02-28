Representative Frozone takes over Rep. Moyle's House seat

Moyle is backing a bill that would freeze property taxes in Idaho for one year.

BOISE, Idaho — Do you think House Majority Leader Mike Moyle starts every day of this legislative session by saying, "Honey, where's my super suit?"



If not, maybe he should, or at least one of his colleagues thinks he should.



Rep. Moyle posting this photo to his Facebook page saying "some of the legislators having fun with the property tax freeze bill I have been pushing."



So while he may not be able to shoot ice from his fingertips, freeze bullets in midair, or turn gun-wielding bad guys into extra large ice cubes, Rep. Moyle may be becoming a super hero of sorts to some Idaho homeowners.



His property tax freeze bill, which would put a freeze on property tax increases for one year, has passed the House and is now on its way to the Senate side.



Moyle has touted this bill as being for the greater good of Idahoans.



It's nice to see a little bit of levity from the Legislature this session.