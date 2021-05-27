Rep. Scott Bedke announces lieutenant governor bid

BOISE, Idaho — Speaker of the House Scott Bedke announced Thursday morning that he is joining the race for Idaho Lieutenant Governor.
Information on the Idaho Secretary of State's website indicates the candidate filed his intent to run on Wednesday.
Bedke, a Republican from Oakley, has served in the Idaho Legislature since 2001. He was elected Speaker of the House in 2012.
Two other Republicans - current state representative Priscilla Giddings and former representative Luke Malek - have already joined the lieutenant governor's race. No Democrats or members of another party have yet filed to run.
Idaho's current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will not seek reelection. Instead, McGeachin has announced that she is making a bid for the governor's seat.
Eight candidates in all, including Gov. Brad Little, have announced a run for governor.
The general election is set for Nov. 5, 2022.
Watch more Idaho politics:
See all of our latest political coverage in our YouTube playlist: