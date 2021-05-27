Rep. Scott Bedke announces lieutenant governor bid

The Speaker of the House joins two other Republicans running for the position.

BOISE, Idaho — Speaker of the House Scott Bedke announced Thursday morning that he is joining the race for Idaho Lieutenant Governor.

Information on the Idaho Secretary of State's website indicates the candidate filed his intent to run on Wednesday.

Bedke, a Republican from Oakley, has served in the Idaho Legislature since 2001. He was elected Speaker of the House in 2012.

Two other Republicans - current state representative Priscilla Giddings and former representative Luke Malek - have already joined the lieutenant governor's race. No Democrats or members of another party have yet filed to run.

Idaho's current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will not seek reelection. Instead, McGeachin has announced that she is making a bid for the governor's seat.

Eight candidates in all, including Gov. Brad Little, have announced a run for governor.

The general election is set for Nov. 5, 2022.

Now it’s official with a sign, #Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke is entering the race for Lt. Governor pic.twitter.com/dYCaowdxIc — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) May 27, 2021

