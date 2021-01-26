Boise lawmaker proposes ban on regulating rental fees, deposits

Rep. Greg Ferch, a property manager, appears to be taking aim at the City of Boise's ordinance capping rental application fees at $30.

BOISE, Idaho — Rep. Greg Ferch, R-Boise, on Monday introduced a bill to prohibit municipalities from regulating deposits and fees for rental properties, the Idaho Press reports.

Ferch, a freshman lawmaker elected to District 21 last year, presented the legislation to the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, which introduced the bill to the House without objection.

The bill would amend an Idaho code that prohibits municipalities from "controlling the amount of rent" for residential rentals. The amended code would prohibit municipalities from "regulating rent, fees, or deposits."

Ferch told the committee, "Our concern (is) that if a municipality fixes a cost at a number and the real cost of providing and accomplishing that service exceeds that number, we're looking for the flexibility to be able to at least allow the landlord to cover those hard costs without shifting into other places or other ways …"

The legislation appears to take aim at the city of Boise, which Ferch said is the only municipality in Idaho he's aware of that regulates rental fees. In 2019, the city passed an ordinance capping rental application fees at $30. Last fall, City Council Pro Tem Lisa Sánchez proposed an ordinance to protect renters from losing their security deposits.

"We're seeing some wanderings by municipalities into these issues, so this legislation is timely," Ferch said. "We're trying to avoid a patchwork of individual city ordinances that would muddy the waters and create consternation in the ability to provide low-cost, affordable housing."

Following Monday's House Judiciary meeting, Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, released a statement criticizing the bill as an attempt to "suppress security deposit protections and application fee abuse laws."

“Renters are struggling enough already, and (it's) unfair to allow security deposits to disappear or permit unjustified application fees,” Gannon stated.

Gannon referenced the Boise ordinances, which would be repealed by the bill, as well as a Meridian property management company, Paradigm, that in 2018 was accused of embezzling $1 million from property owners it contracted with. The Idaho Statesman reported, much of the embezzled money came from renters' security deposits. The company later filed for bankruptcy, the Statesman reported.

“This bankruptcy is one of several by property managers which happens because there is no requirement of separate accounts and bankruptcy trustees can’t trace the deposits," Gannon said in the Monday statement. "Unfortunately, passage of the proposed legislation would stop local government efforts to protect security deposits cold.”

Ferch, who last year told the Idaho Press he is a "24-year property manager," may personally benefit from the bill. He acknowledged to the committee his personal interest in the legislation by invoking House Rule 80, which requires a legislator disclose their interest in an issue under consideration.

Ferch was not immediately available Monday to clarify his personal interest in the proposed bill.

During Monday's committee meeting, Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, asked Ferch whether he worked with any local organizations to draft the legislation. Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, then suggested the questions remain "pretty squarely germane" to the legislation, but advised Ferch he could answer the question if he wished.

Ferch responded, "Like I disclosed up-front, it does affect me, but there are specific landlord organizations that are interested in this legislation, also."

During his 2020 campaign, Ferch received a maximum contribution — $1,000 — from the Idaho Apartment Association, a trade group representing Idaho’s multifamily housing industry. In 2018, Ferch was named the Idaho Apartment Association’s Independent Rental Operator of the Year, according to his legislative profile.

The bill will now go to the House floor, where it will be read and assigned to a committee for consideration.

