Proposed legislation aims to keep all violent felons from teaching in Idaho

Right now, someone can become a teacher in Idaho if they committed a violent felony against an adult.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho lawmaker is working on a bill to make sure schools are safer for kids.

Right now, someone can become a teacher even with a violent felony conviction, if it’s against an adult. They are not disqualified if the victim was an adult rather than a child.

Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, said one of the people in his district told him about this issue. He represents District 7 which is in northern Idaho.

He introduced the bill after one of his constituents told him there was a teacher in a school district who was a convicted felon.

“So, we want to fix that,” Crabtree said.

He wouldn’t tell KTVB what school for liability reasons.

While he was working on the bill, he realized this wasn’t an isolated case.

“Currently we have somewhere between 10 and 20 violent felons teaching school in Idaho,” he said. “I think it makes sense, it’s sort of a common sense bill. You really wouldn't have thought we have a problem like this, but it turns out we do.”

The legislation was amended in the Senate. The amendment would allow current teachers who fall into this category to prove they’ve turned their life around. They would get a hearing with the Professional Standards Commission and make their case.

“They could potentially be recertified, so a little softer landing was the idea,” Crabtree said.

The Idaho Education Association supports the bill.

“Every kid in Idaho deserves a safe place to learn,” IEA spokesperson Paul Stark said. “Any measure that goes in that direction, we're in support of it.”

This is not a widespread problem. Stark told KTVB he wasn’t aware of any IEA member who would fall under this category.

Out of 18,000 teachers in Idaho, Crabtree told KTVB there are only 10 to 20 who are convicted violent felons and committed those crimes against other adults.

Ultimately, the bill aims to ensure schools are safe, so parents don't have to worry when their kids are in class.