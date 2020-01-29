Lawmakers try to nail down presidential primary voting rules

It allows voters to wait until the last minute to choose a political party to participate in presidential primaries in March.

BOISE, Idaho — Voters can wait until the last minute to choose a political party to participate in the Idaho Democratic or Republican presidential primaries in March under proposed legislation.

The House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday cleared the way for a hearing on the measure.

It replaces previous legislation that would have gone into effect with Republican Gov. Brad Little's signature.

That would have given Idaho voters a roughly two-week opportunity to change party affiliation.

The new legislation would go into effect this summer.

Democrats contended the original bill amounted to voter suppression.