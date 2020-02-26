Plan to freeze number of Idaho legislative districts moves forward

The measure moved a step closer to going before the voters this November.

BOISE, Idaho — A constitutional amendment to set the number of Idaho legislative districts at 35 and number of lawmakers at 105 moved a step closer Wednesday to going before voters in November.

The proposal, already passed in the Republican-dominated House, now goes to the GOP-dominated Senate for a vote, where it is likely to be approved.

The Senate State Affairs Committee passed along a 4-2 party line vote.

One senator and two representatives come from each district.

They will be redrawn after 2020 Census figures are finalized.

Republicans are concerned that any future redistricting fights could end with a judge mandating the number of districts.