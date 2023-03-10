Nichols introduces new version of mRNA vaccine ban

Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, on Friday re-introduced legislation to criminalize administering an mRNA vaccine.

BOISE, Idaho — This story first appeared in the Idaho Press.

Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, on Friday re-introduced legislation to criminalize administering an mRNA vaccine — which would include two of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S.

Nichols had introduced similar legislation in February, KTVB reported, but the new version strikes language that would have made the ban apply to all mammals. Otherwise, the legislation is the same as HB 154.

She said she heard from the agriculture community that applying the legislation to animals was concerning.

"Our concern is primarily with people, so we're not too concerned with the animal portion right now," Nichols said Friday.

Messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA, vaccines work by teaching cells to create a protein that triggers an immune response, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Under the legislation, it would be a misdemeanor crime to administer this type of vaccine to a human.

Testing of mRNA vaccines in animals first began in the 1970s, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Later on, advances in nanotechnology helped progress the field.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, President Donald Trump launched Operation Warp Speed, which poured resources into development and production of Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines. Both types of vaccines first received emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration and later received full FDA approval.

Research and trials are in progress to use the technology for HIV, rabies and influenza vaccines, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Nichols’ legislation was introduced with no discussion; it will require a public hearing before going to the full Senate for a vote.

