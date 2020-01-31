New Idaho program could boost timber revenue on state lands

The pilot program would allow specific types of timber to be separated and sold when harvested from state land.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's state lands manager is asking a legislative committee to approve $500,000 for a pilot program that would allow specific types of timber to be separated and sold when harvested from state land.

Currently, all trees cut from a particular parcel are included in auctions.

Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller said Friday that breaking the sales into specific types of trees could result in more competition and higher bids.