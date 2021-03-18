New Idaho bill fast-tracked to extend state tax filing deadline to May 17

House Majority Leader Mike Moyle said the change in Idaho's deadline would be for this year only to coincide with the new federal deadline.

BOISE, Idaho — New legislation was introduced and fast-tracked in the House Thursday morning to push Idaho's state income tax filing deadline back from April 15 to May 17, to match the newly announced delay in the federal income tax deadline.

House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, who presented the new bill to the House Revenue & Taxation Committee, said the change in Idaho's deadline would be for this year only, "to coincide and be the same as what the federal government's doing."

After Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer, moved to introduce the bill, Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, made a substitute motion to both introduce it and recommend it go straight to the House's 2nd Reading Calendar without a hearing. "I believe that we're far enough into the tax reporting season that it would sure cut some time if we would do that," Weber said.