Several democrat lawmakers hope governor vetoes 'abortion trafficking' bill

IDAHO, USA — The legislative session is wrapping up, and several bills are still sitting on Gov. Brad Little's desk, including H 242.

H 242 makes it illegal for someone to obtain abortion pills for a minor; it also prohibits “recruiting, harboring, or transporting the pregnant minor" without parental consent. If local prosecutors refuse to try a case like this due to lack of evidence or any other reason, there are provisions within the bill to allow Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador to prosecute it instead.

If someone is convicted of "abortion trafficking" they face two to five years in prison, according to the bill text. No other state has enacted this type of legislation — it would make Idaho the most restricted state for any type of abortion access. The bill also gives prosecutors the ability to bring forth charges within four years after the action.

Some people are concerned whether the bill is enforceable, but others are also concerned overall about how the bill was written. Democrat Rep. John Gannon, who is also an attorney, believes the language is too broad.

The bill mentions "parents" and "guardians." It states people who help a child get an abortion by taking them across state lines, while also hiding that fact from that's child's parents or guardians, commit abortion trafficking.

But a few paragraphs later, the bill states "parent" and "guardian" not "parents" and "guardians." Gannon said that change in language is too vague and confusing.

He said there needs to be clear definitions for what constitutes a parent and guardian. If not, those who come from a single-parent home, or a foster home might be discriminated against.

"They have to navigate who can consent, and it's a hurdle that if you don't do it exactly right, you can go to prison," Gannon said.

If H242 becomes law, he said this lack of clarity could cause a lot of legal problems and delays, especially in cases of rape or incest. Gannon also believes those delays could possibly prevent a child from getting the care they need.

Gannon said he hopes Gov. Little vetoes the bill and that it goes "back to the drafting table."

Gov. Little has until Thursday morning to either sign or veto the bill. If he does neither of those things, the bill passed into law without his signature.

