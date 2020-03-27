x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

capitol-watch

Little signs bill loosening restrictions on concealed carry

Visitors to Idaho 18 and over who can legally possess firearms will be allowed to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training within city limits.

BOISBRIAND, QC — Visitors to Idaho 18 and over who can legally possess firearms will be allowed to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training within city limits under legislation signed into law by Gov. Brad Little. 

The Republican governor signed the bill Wednesday, according to information on his website. 

Backers say the measure clears up confusion when people travel from rural areas to a city with a concealed firearm. 

Concealed carry is allowed in rural areas. 

Opponents say it's a bad idea to allow teenagers with no training to carry concealed handguns in cities.

RELATED: Senate committee kills bill involving guns in schools

RELATED: Girl, 11, brings AR-15 to Idaho hearing on gun legislation

RELATED: County fairs struggle with Idaho law allowing guns on public land

RELATED: Self-defense instructors say more Idahoans want gun training with active-shooter scenarios