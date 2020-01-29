Idaho lawmakers approve execution-drug secrecy rule

The rule forbids IDOC from disclosing information that the department determines could jeopardize its ability to carry out an execution.

BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers have approved a new rule designed to ensure secrecy surrounding the source of the state's lethal injection drugs.

Like previous versions, the rule forbids the Idaho Department of Correction from disclosing information that the department determines could jeopardize its ability to carry out an execution.

The new version also specifically forbids the release of information that identifies the source of lethal injection drugs.