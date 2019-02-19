Legislation urging the FCC to designate 611 as the National Suicide Hotline unanimously passed the Idaho Senate and is now headed to the House.



House Joint Memorial 1 wants the federal agency to make the easy-to-remember, three-digit code the official national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline .



According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.

Idaho and other western states have the highest rates of suicide in the nation.

Since 1999, suicide rates have increased every year.

The memorial states that if the FCC fails to make such a designation, that Idaho's congressional delegation is requested to purse legislation to make it happen.

And just a reminder, if you or someone you know needs help you can call or text the Idaho Suicide Hotline at 208-398-4357. All calls are confidential.