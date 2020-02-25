Legislation sets Idaho's minimum marriage age at 16

Idaho currently has no minimum marriage age.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation setting 16 as the minimum age for a person to get married in Idaho is heading to the full House.

The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee approved the measure Tuesday that would also limit the marriages of 16- and 17-year-olds to someone not more than three years older.

Backers say the legislation is needed to prevent young girls from marrying much older men.

A similar bill failed in the House last year that required a judge to sign off on someone marrying at 16 or 17.